Press Release – The Regional Organization of Women in Leadership (ROWL) is pleased to announce the enrollment of twenty-six participants for the 2021 Women in Politics Leadership Institute Program. The program received a significant number of applications, and we are delighted to announce the participants’ names and their respective countries.

This results-oriented leadership program for young women in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados was conceptualized in 2020 by the United States Embassy Bridgetown Barbados. The Regional Organization of Women in Leadership now coordinates the 2021 program with the support of the US Embassy Bridgetown Barbados. Greater female participation in politics and leadership in the Caribbean is encouraged through active participation in sessions with leading professionals .

The program commences August 16, 2021 and ends September 29, 2021 and will be facilitated by distinguished female leaders across the OECS and Barbados and also the United States. Participants will engage in topics such as:

Building your brand and finding your place in politics

Developing new skills to advance your career

Diversity, Inclusion and community activism

Grow your professional network of fellow female leaders

The Regional Organization of Women in Leadership congratulates the new inductees and looks forward to a productive six weeks with all the participants.

