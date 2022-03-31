Riley’s Death Ruled A Homicide

By: Staff Writer

An autopsy was performed on the body of 40-year-old Mario ‘Reggie’ Riley, the Tabernacle resident who was reported missing earlier this month and whose decomposing remains were found along a dirt road leading to Beaumont Park in Dieppe Bay on Friday (Mar. 18).

According to a police press release, the autopsy was performed on Friday (Mar. 25) by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez, who concluded that “death was as a result of traumatic injuries to the head and chest (stab)”.

The release stated that unlike what some persons had told the police that they last saw Riley on Thursday (Mar. 3), investigations had determined that he was killed on Tuesday (Mar, 1).

The matter was categorised as a homicide.

25-year-old Shakeem Thomas of Basseterre was taken into custody to assist Police with their investigation into Riley’s death.

Thomas was subsequently charged with Murder on Wednesday (Mar. 23).