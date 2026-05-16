Republic Bank’s ‘Five for Fun Cricket’ Hits Four-Year Milestone in St. Kitts & Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Republic Bank, in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI), the Government, and Cricket Associations of St. Kitts and Nevis officially launched the fourth edition of the Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ Cricket programme last Thursday at Republic Bank’s Fort Street branch in Basseterre.



The launch was attended by dignitaries including former West Indies cricketer Keith Arthurton, current West Indies women’s player Jahzara Claxton, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Lisa Pistana, Republic Bank management and staff, and executive members of both cricket associations.



President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, Dennis Phillip praised the initiative:

“The future of cricket remains bright for our children once they remain committed to achieving their long-term goals.”

Acknowledging the rise of cricket also in Nevis was President of Nevis Cricket Association, Carlisle Powell.



“This invaluable sponsorship helped us to lay a sound foundation, with seven players from Nevis, all of whom have their roots in Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ selected to the Leeward Islands Under 15 team this year.”

Seven members of the current Leeward Islands Under 15 cricket team were also part of the Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ Programme including Farrell, Nicholas Hero and Ryan Marchan of Charlestown Primary, Aedan Williams of Maude Cross Preparatory, Damorae Prentice, Kimani France and the 2024 Five for Fun Most Valuable Player, Deshawn James of Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary.



As a testimony to the impact of the Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ programme, Leeward Islands Under-15 Captain and Charlestown Primary alumnus Karese Farrell, encouraged the next batch of cricketers while also acknowledging the significance of the programme on his development.



“Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ taught me more than just how to bat, bowl, or field. It taught me discipline, teamwork, and respect. Those lessons stayed with me as I continued to grow in the sport. Recently, I was given the incredible opportunity of being named captain of the Leeward Islands Under-15 cricket team to participate in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship in Antigua and Barbuda.”



“When I look back, I realize that none of this would have been possible without the start I got from the Republic Bank’ Five for Fun’ Programme. It reminded me that every big dream starts small with one opportunity, one coach, one moment.”

This year’s programme is set to engage both male and female primary school students ages 8 to12 years in formal cricket coaching and the fundamentals of the game.



Thirty primary schools are scheduled to participate with twenty-one schools coming from St. Kitts and nine from Nevis. In St. Kitts, schools will be divided into five zones under the guidance of 10 coaches, while in Nevis, schools will be in three zones under the guidance of six coaches. The fast-paced, exciting cricket format is expected to begin later this month and end in September.



Players will represent their schools in several rounds of zonal cricket matches that promote fun, speed, energy, teamwork and uncomplicated rules.



Former President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, under who’s tenure the programme came into existence explained:



“Female participants can now progress from the base of the developmental pyramid through established pathways into high-performance camps and ultimately represent the West Indies at the international level.”

The Ministry of Sport was represented by Director of Sport, Jeffrey Hazel, who firmly reiterated his ministry’s support for the continued growth and development of the nation through sport.



“Sincere gratitude to Republic Bank for its continued and meaningful sponsorship of this initiative, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies. Your investment goes far beyond financial support. You are investing in dreams, discipline and the development of our young people across the Federation.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Lisa Pistana, reaffirmed her Ministry’s commitment.



Mrs. Pamela Herbert Daniels RB & CWI Five for Fun 2026 SKN Launch (4)

“At the Ministry of Education, we firmly believe that learning does not take place only within the walls of the classroom. True education must be holistic, and it must engage the mind, body, and spirit. Programmes such as “Five for Fun’ complement our broader educational mission by creating opportunities for our children to grow, to discover their talents, and to build the life skills needed for success.”

In response, Republic Bank Country Manager, Pamela Herbert-Daniel expressed her pleasure seeing players progress to regional levels, noting that these achievements further reinforce the value of Republic Bank’s investment in the programme.



“Five for Fun will be key in allowing our children the opportunity to build fundamental life skills, with the possibility of continuing their cricket craft as a career, which is something important and tangible.”

As the evening’s proceedings ended, Republic Bank’s Acting Manager Business Support Thessel Francis had the distinct honour of declaring St. Kitts and Nevis’ Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ officially open, much to the delight of all in attendance including students, teachers and coaches from Halliday-Smith Primary School.



St. Kitts and Nevis is the second territory to open their Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ Programme this year following Guyana who did so one week prior. In the coming weeks, the action will move across the region to St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and for the first time, to Barbados.



As the programme enters its fourth year, Republic Bank reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the next generation of cricketers across the Caribbean.



With expansion into new territories and continued collaboration with Cricket West Indies, ‘Five for Fun’ is not only shaping future athletes but also instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience that will serve young people well beyond the cricket field.