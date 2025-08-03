PUBLIC NOTICE: MISSING HIKER ALERT – MT. LIAMUIGA

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently investigating a report of a missing female hiker in the vicinity of Mt. Liamuiga.

Initial information indicates that around 1 PM today (August 3rd), two female visitors and a local guide were hiking the trail when one of the women (a visitor identified as LaReign Lion) reportedly stopped to rest while the others continued to the summit. Upon their return, she was no longer in the area.

Our officers and personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are coordinating active search efforts in the area.

Anyone who was hiking or in the area of Mt. Liamuiga this afternoon and may have seen or heard anything relevant is urged to contact the nearest police station. Further situation updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

