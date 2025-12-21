PUBLIC ADVISORY – PERSONAL SAFETY AT BARS AND SOCIAL EVENTS

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force advises the public that reports have been received of females being drugged at bars and social events and subsequently sexually assaulted. These matters are being actively investigated by the Special Victims Unit. The Police Force takes these reports seriously and is committed to identifying those responsible and ensuring that victims receive appropriate support and justice.

Members of the public, particularly women, are urged to exercise heightened caution when attending social gatherings. Individuals should avoid accepting drinks from strangers, refrain from leaving drinks unattended, and consider watching drinks being prepared whenever possible. It is advisable to attend events with trusted friends, remain together where practicable, and look out for one another throughout the event. Persons should also be cautious of individuals who insist on isolating them or pressuring them to consume additional alcohol or substances.

If at any time a person feels unwell, disoriented, unusually intoxicated, or suspects their drink may have been tampered with, they should seek immediate assistance from trusted friends, event staff, or security personnel, and contact the Police without delay. Where possible, do not leave alone, and avoid accepting transport from persons not known or trusted. Prompt medical attention should be sought, as this is important both for personal health and the preservation of evidence.

The Police Force encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information that may assist ongoing investigations to report the matter immediately to the nearest police station, our confidential hotline 707, or directly to the Special Victims Unit at 662-7077. All reports will be treated with sensitivity and confidentiality.

Public cooperation remains vital in preventing these offences and ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community.