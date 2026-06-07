Private jet crashes on runway in Dominican Republic; both pilots die

By: T. Chapman
A Gulfstream G200 jet crashed on the runaway at the La Romana International Airport in the east of the Dominican Republic earlier today. Both pilots aboard the aircraft died.
According to a statement by the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute, no passengers were onboard. Both the pilot and co-pilot lost their lives in the crash.
An emergency was declared approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana and the plane was returning to the airport. However, it crashed on the runway.