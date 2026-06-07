Private jet crashes on runway in Dominican Republic; both pilots die

By: T. Chapman

A Gulfstream G200 jet crashed on the runaway at the La Romana International Airport in the east of the Dominican Republic earlier today. Both pilots aboard the aircraft died.

According to a statement by the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute, no passengers were onboard. Both the pilot and co-pilot lost their lives in the crash.

WATCH: Private jet crashes while emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/oiaEIRPjes — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 7, 2026

An emergency was declared approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana and the plane was returning to the airport. However, it crashed on the runway.





