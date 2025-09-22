Prime Minister Drew to Lead Delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, September 22, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, departs the Federation today, September 22, to lead a high-level delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York City.



The Prime Minister will participate in the UNGA80 High-Level Week, a critical annual gathering of world leaders that addresses pressing global issues and advances multilateral cooperation. This year’s session is expected to focus heavily on climate action, financing for development, global peace and security, and the ongoing work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.



Joining Prime Minister Drew as part of the official delegation are the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce; and the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, among others.



During his time at the United Nations, Prime Minister Drew is scheduled to attend several high-level dialogues and bilateral meetings with heads of state, development partners, and leaders of multilateral institutions. He is also expected to deliver Saint Kitts and Nevis’ national address before the General Assembly, in which he will outline the Federation’s key positions on global affairs and provide updates on the nation’s progress under the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).



This year’s participation underscores the Government’s ongoing commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, climate resilience, and global cooperation.



End

