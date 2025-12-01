Prime Minister Drew Reaffirms Government’s Full Commitment to Ending AIDS by 2030 Amid Global Funding Cuts

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 1, 2025 (PMO)— Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew today reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to ending AIDS by 2030, even as global donor cuts threaten critical HIV/AIDS programmes across the Caribbean.

In his 2025 World AIDS Day Address, Prime Minister Drew warned that worldwide reductions in funding pose a real challenge for sustaining progress, noting that “due to global donor funding cuts, this support is now at risk, and the Federation may not receive the full amount pledged.” He emphasized that this reality demands stronger national leadership and expanded domestic investment to safeguard essential health services.

Highlighting this year’s theme “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response” Dr. Drew stressed that St. Kitts and Nevis must act decisively to protect recent gains, particularly for young people and vulnerable groups. “This year’s theme urges the Ministry of Health and the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis to act decisively, ensuring sufficient funding, increasing annual budget support, and forging new strategic partnerships,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed to rising infections among people aged 15–24 as a serious call to action, noting that while all persons living with HIV in the Federation receive free, life-saving medication, prevention efforts must be strengthened. He underscored that HIV is no longer a death sentence, stating, “With regular testing, early diagnosis, and treatment, people living with HIV can achieve an undetectable viral load and live long, healthy, productive lives.”

Dr. Drew also highlighted the resilience and success of the National HIV/AIDS Program, rooted in equity, confidentiality, and carefree from stigma or discrimination. He lauded the tireless work of the National HIV/AIDS Secretariat, public health teams, and key community partners, including SKN Alliance and SKN Care, for supporting prevention, treatment, and social services across all levels of care.

As the country approaches the festive season, the Prime Minister issued a personal appeal for responsible sexual behaviour and routine testing: “Make HIV testing part of your annual medical check-up… HIV testing and condoms are free at all public health facilities. Protect yourself during the upcoming Christmas and Carnival season.”

Prime Minister Drew concluded by reaffirming that the fight against HIV/AIDS requires unity, compassion, and sustained national effort. “We all have a role to play in the fight against HIV/AIDS… This fight requires sustained funding and united action. Let us continue working together… as we strive to end AIDS by 2030.”

