Prime Minister Drew Enhances Cayon Primary School with Generous Donation and Future Investment Opportunities

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 6, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, graciously facilitated the donation of several essential items to the Cayon Primary School this morning, amidst a brief but meaningful handing-over ceremony conducted during the school’s general assembly.

Prime Minister Drew revealed that the school’s principal, Mr. Javan Cannonier, reached out to him following their previous discussion during his last visit. During that conversation, he pledged his commitment to assist with the school’s needs when needed. Addressing the students and faculty, he recalled, ” Last time I was here I spoke with your head teacher, and he said he might have some requests. And so, he reached out to see what I as your representative for this area would deliver for you”.

The donated items comprised one (1) Air Conditioning (AC) Unit, six (6) fans, one (1) small refrigerator, one (1) laptop, and two (2) Large Coolers, all of which are expected to significantly enhance the learning environment and overall comfort of the school community.

A section of the items Prime Minister Hon Dr Terrance Drew donated to the Cayon Primary School

Dr. Drew took the opportunity during the ceremony to underscore several key initiatives undertaken by his administration aimed at positively impacting the lives of the nation’s children.



” We have delivered a number of things; your tablet, and then one of the other things we want to give to do for you is to deliver to you your account. Each of you will get EC$1000.00 in the next few months including shares”, he added, “We want you to start building an account. Learn how to save and invest from the time you are young. So that is the next thing that we are going to deliver for all of you. By the time you are 18 and you are ready to leave school you will have shares in a company, and you will have money in your bank account to invest in your future”.



Prime Minister Drew’s ongoing dedication to supporting and contributing to the schools within his constituency remains evident, reflecting his steadfast commitment to the education and well-being of the community’s youth.

