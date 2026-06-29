PRIME MINISTER DREW COMMENDS SECURITY FORCES FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE DURING ST. KITTS MUSIC FESTIVAL AND APPLE SYDER RESCUE OPERATION

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 29, 2026 (SKNIS): Following the successful staging of the 28th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, convened a high-level meeting with the leadership of the nation’s security forces on Monday, June 29, 2026, to review the comprehensive security operations that ensured the event was conducted safely and securely.





The prime minister was briefed on the coordinated efforts of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, the Coast Guard, and other supporting agencies, whose professionalism, vigilance, and seamless collaboration helped ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors throughout the festival.

Prime Minister Drew also received a detailed update from the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard regarding the recent Apple Syder maritime incident. He commended the swift, coordinated, and courageous response of all emergency personnel, whose decisive actions contributed to the safe rescue of all passengers and crew.





Dr. Drew has asked that the entire nation join him in expressing profound gratitude to the men and women of our security services, emergency responders, and supporting agencies. Their unwavering commitment to duty, often carried out under demanding and hazardous conditions, reflects the very highest ideals of public service.





“The safety and well-being of our people will always be our highest priority. Every day, the men and women of our security services and emergency response agencies place themselves in harm’s way to protect lives, preserve order, and safeguard our nation,” said Dr. Drew. “Their professionalism, courage, discipline, and steadfast dedication to duty deserve not only our deepest gratitude but also our fullest support and respect. The outstanding work demonstrated during the St. Kitts Music Festival and the Apple Syder rescue operation is a powerful reminder that when our agencies work together, there is no challenge too great for this Federation to overcome.”





The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening the capacity of the nation’s security and emergency response agencies, recognizing that their dedication and preparedness are essential to safeguarding lives, protecting communities, and ensuring that the Federation remains a safe and welcoming destination for all.





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