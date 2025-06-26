PRIMARY SCHOOL EDUCATORS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE COMMONWEALTH OF LEARNING MATHEMATICS TRAINING SESSIONS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, June 26, 2025:​ Twenty-five (25) teachers from primary schools across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis acquired their certification of completion for the Commonwealth of Learning (COL): Advancing Caribbean Teachers (ACT) in Mathematics Training sessions on Wednesday, June 25.

Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary within the Ministry of Education commended the participants,

“On behalf of the office of the Permanent Secretary, I extend congratulations to the teachers who have completed the Moodel: Advancing Caribbean Teachers in Mathematics. Teachers, having completed this course of study, I hope that you have fully embraced the fact that, to master your craft – teaching, you can never stop learning.”

Professor Peter Scott, President and CEO, COL, reassured graduates,

“Today we celebrate more than the completion of a programme. We celebrate your vision, your resilience and your shared commitment to reimagining Mathematics education in St. Kitts and Nevis. Your engagement across this virtual classroom, communities of practice and collaborative exchanges has not only deepened your professional competences, but it has strengthened the culture of shared learning that spans across borders.”

Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer and Project Focal Point to COL applauded the graduands and expressed gratitude to COL,

“Today’s ceremony signifies more than just an ending; it is a celebration of a crucial step forward in our Federation’s educational development and provides us with an opportunity to express deep appreciation to the Commonwealth of Learning, whose collaboration has perfectly aligned with the Ministry of Education’s dedication to transforming education through digital solutions and holistic partnerships. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, the government and people of the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend my profound gratitude to the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) for its unwavering dedication to fortifying human resource capacity in small island developing states such as ours.”

The ceremony of recognition was held at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Room in St. Kitts.

-30-

