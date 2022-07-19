Premier Brantley to host next monthly press conference on July 28

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 19, 2022) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his next monthly press conference on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The press conference will be held at the Cabinet Room, on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of public interest, and media members will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. on Nevis Television NTv Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.

