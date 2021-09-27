Premier Brantley returns to Nevis, enters quarantine

Photo Caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2021) – –– Hon. Premier Mark Brantley returned to Nevis on Sunday, September 26, 2021 following a successful trip to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Premier Brantley, in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation for St. Kitts and Nevis, led a delegation to the international forum where he engaged in a number of high-level diplomatic meetings.

Upon his return, Mr. Brantley entered into a three-day quarantine period in adherence with the established COVID-19 health and safety protocols of the Federation.

During his absence, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers served as Acting Premier of Nevis.

