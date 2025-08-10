POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES ON NEVIS

The first incident occurred in Stoney Grove between 8 PM and 8:30 PM. It was reported that while Ms. Odalis Lynch Navarro of Stoney Grove, was entering her premises in thevicinity of Charlestown Secondary School, a short male individual emerged from besidean outdoor galvanized shed and robbed her at knifepoint. The assailant reportedly made off with her gold neckchain and hoop earrings. When the victim called out for help, the assailant struck her in the mouth and inflicted a cut to her left hand before fleeing the scene by running further down the road to a waiting vehicle. The Crime Scene Unit processed the area and collected items of evidential value. Searches have been conducted, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The second incident occurred between 9 PM and 9:30 PM. Ms. Khalia Warner of CottonGround Housing Project reported that while walking home from work at Paradise Beach, she was robbed at knifepoint on the island main road in the vicinity of Colquhoun’sEstate. The assailant stole her black handbag containing personal items. Officers conducted a search of the area without finding any of the stolen property. A short timelater, an unknown male fitting the description provided by the victim was seen walking from the Colquhoun’s Estate area towards Cotton Ground. He was taken into custody and is assisting Police with the investigation.

Both investigations remain ongoing, and the Police urge anyone with information tocontact the Charlestown Police Station at (869) 469-5391, the Cotton Ground Police Station at (869) 469-5269, the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers hotlineat 707.

— 30 —

