POLICE INVESTIGATING ROBBERY AT CAYON SUPERMARKET

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating an armedrobbery that occurred at a supermarket in Central Cayon on the evening of August 11th, 2025, between 7:30 PM and 8 PM.

Preliminary reports indicate that a masked male entered the establishment, armed witha firearm. The assailant is reported to have pushed a cashier before demanding money. The cashier complied and handed over an undisclosed sum of cash, which the suspectplaced into a black plastic bag. He then fled the scene on foot through the same entrance, heading into an alley on the opposite side of the road.

The suspect was described asbeing approximately six (6) feet tall, barefoot, and wearing a long-sleeved blue button- down shirt, long dark grey jeans, a white cloth on his head, and a red ski mask.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items ofevidential value. The investigation is ongoing and the relevant updates will beappropriately issued as it progresses.

The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist with thisinvestigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 662-7062, or thenearest Police station. Reports can also be made anonymously via the Crime Stoppershotline at 707.

— 30 —

