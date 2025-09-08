POLICE INVESTIGATING ROBBERY AT BAR IN DIEPPE BAY

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Coconut Tree Bar and Grill in Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, during the early morning hours of September 6th, 2025.

The victims, Melvin Gumbs and his son Melrick Warner, both of Dieppe Bay, reportedthat between 12:30AM and 1AM, shortly after securing the establishment for the night, they were confronted in the bar’s yard by two (2) armed, masked males. The assailantsforced Mr. Warner to empty his pockets, stealing a sum of money, and then compelled him to reopen the bar. Once inside, the assailants stole additional cash from the cash panalong with other valued items. During the ordeal, one of the assailants pushed both victims into the bar, causing Mr. Warner to fall to the ground. Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported. The scene was visited and processed by Crime Scene Unit, and some items of evidential value were taken into custody.

The RSCNPF is actively pursuing this investigation and urges anyone with information that can assist in identifying or apprehending the perpetrators to contact the nearestPolice station or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 707.

