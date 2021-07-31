POLICE INVESTIGATING NON-FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN CHARLESTOWN 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 31, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred on July 29, 2021.

The Police received information at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, that a male was presented at the Alexandra Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Devon Parris of Stuart William’s Drive arrived at his home sometime after 2 a.m. and, upon entering his yard, an unknown assailant began shooting at him. He ran to escape and received gunshot wounds to the leg and face. He is now warded at the JNF General Hospital in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

— 30 —