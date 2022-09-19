POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL INCIDENT IN SANDY POINT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 18, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the death of 36-year-old Okino Wellington who was fatally wounded during an incident at Cart Path, Sandy Point. Wellington was originally from Jamaica, but resided in Tabernacle.

The Police received a report at about midday on Saturday, September 17, 2022, that a man was injured during an altercation. They responded and met Wellington’s motionless body lying on the floor inside a house with what appeared to be a wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer. Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

An individual is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

