Police Clarify Circumstances Surrounding Seizure Of 15 Firearms In Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 17, 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is aware of the public interest and concern surrounding the recent seizure of fifteen (15) firearms and a quantity of ammunition in Nevis and wishes to clarify the circumstances of the seizure.



Following a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in collaboration with the Customs and Excise Department, it was determined that the firearms formed part of the personal effects of homeowners who are retired correctional officers from Canada and are relocating to Nevis after purchasing a residence on the island.



The investigation established that the firearms were imported without the required statutory approvals and administrative procedures being followed. As a result, the Customs and Excise Department is addressing the matter administratively and has initiated the appropriate action under the Customs Act, including the application of the relevant penalties.



Based on all of the evidence obtained, the Police are satisfied that there is no evidence of criminal intent in relation to the importation of the firearms. Accordingly, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is not contemplating criminal charges against the homeowners arising from this matter.



The RSCNPF wishes to remind the public that the importation of firearms, ammunition and other controlled items into the Federation is strictly regulated by law. Persons seeking to import such items must ensure that all required licences, permits and customs procedures are completed before shipment to avoid breaches of the law and the imposition of penalties.



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to conducting thorough, impartial and professional investigations into all firearms-related matters and will continue to take appropriate action based on the evidence and in accordance with the laws of the Federation.

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