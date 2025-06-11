Breaking News

Police Charge 27-year-old In Connection With Robbery At Panda Chinese Supermarket

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
herbert 1

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 11, 2025) Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested and formally charged 27-year-old Andrew Herbert, of Fiennes Avenue, McKnight, Basseterre, in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Panda Chinese Supermarket on Market Street.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Following investigations, Mr. Herbert was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday June 10, 2025, on a warrant in the first instance for the offence of robbery.  He remains in custody as police investigations continue. 

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure the safety of the community and the swift apprehension of individuals involved in criminal activity.

— END —

