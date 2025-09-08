POLICE ARREST & CHARGE THREE IN NEVIS DRUG OPERATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has arrested and chargedthree individuals following the discovery of cannabis at the Charlestown Pier and inCraddock Road, Nevis, on September 5th, 2025.

While conducting an observation exercise at the Charlestown Pier, officers detected a strong odour of cannabis emanating from Kimo Sancho of Craddock Road, who had justdisembarked the motor vessel Lady-B. The officers stopped Mr. Sancho was informed that a search would be conducted on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs, arms, and ammunition. The subsequent search revealed a quantity of vegetable material, suspected to be cannabis, inside his bag. Mr. Sancho was arrested and taken into custody at the Charlestown Police Station.

Later the same day, a search was executed on Mr. Sancho’s premises at Craddock Road. Present during the search were Kurt Garnette Sr. and Kurt Garnette Jr. Officers discovered sixty-five (65) cannabis plants at various stages of maturity growing inflower pots in the yard. The Crime Scene Unit processed the location, uprooted theplants, and took them into custody along with the three individuals.

Following the investigations, the following charges were laid on September 6th, 2025, at the Cotton Ground Police Station:

(a) Kimo Sancho of Craddock Road was charged with:

 Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply

 Cultivation of Cannabis

(b) Kurt Garnette Sr. of Craddock Road was charged with:

 Obstruction

 Battery on Police

(c) Kurt Garnette Jr. of Craddock Road was charged with:

 Obstruction

 Battery on Police

The RSCNPF reaffirms its commitment to protecting the Federation’s communities by enforcing the law against illegal drugs and maintaining peace and security. The Force thanks the public for its continued support and cooperation.

