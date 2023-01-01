PM MITCHELL WINS CLEAN SWEEP AT PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD 2022

December 31, 2022 – Grenada’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell emerged as the winner in all nominated categories at the inaugural Ryder’s People’s Choice Award on December 30, 2022.

The online event, held by the popular broadcasting and media production company Ridealonglive, amassed over 6,000 votes from viewers across the Caribbean and in the diaspora.

Voters honoured the Prime Minister with the following awards:

♦ Visionary Award

♦ Leadership Award

♦ Lifetime Achievement Award

♦ Most Influential Person of the Year Award

♦ Person of the Year Award

Prime Minister Mitchell expressed sincere thanks to every person that participated for their vote of confidence and support as Grenada and the region embarks on a new year filled with promise. The Grenadian leader also commended the organisers and congratulated all fellow nominees and winners on this recognition of their dedicated efforts.

Other winners at the 2022 People’s Choice Award were:

♦ Community Activist Award – Hon. Andy Williams

♦ Media Personality/Vlogger of the Year Award – Kem Jones

♦ Music Producer of the Year Award – Expert Productions

♦ Artiste of the Year Award – Mr. Killa

♦ Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Michelle Alexander

Nominees were predominantly Grenadian, with a few regional nominations that included Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley; Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves; and Former Commissioner of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Mr. Gary Griffith.