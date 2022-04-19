PM HARRIS RECOMMENDS AMBASSADOR VANCE AMORY BE AWARDED THE STATUS OF NATIONAL HERO

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris addressing the special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly today held in honour of the late Ambassador Vance Amory.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 19, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – For all that he has done to effect positive change to the lives and livelihoods of the people of Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has recommended that the late Ambassador and former Premier of Nevis, His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory be considered by the committee to be elevated to the status of National Hero.

Prime Minister Harris was at the time delivering a glowing tribute to His Excellency Vance Amory at a special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly held in Mr. Amory’s honour today, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

“I rise with your leave to pay tribute to a man whom I have long considered as the embodiment of a true national hero, and I look forward to the fulfillment of this in due course by the relevant committee. I speak of none other than our late Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory, former Premier of Nevis, founding leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and former Senior Minister in the Federal Government with responsibility for Nevis Affairs, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs and Labour,” said Prime Minister Harris.

File photo: Prime Minister Harris with the late Vance Amory

Currently, there are five National Heroes in St. Kitts and Nevis. These are the late Right Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France and Sir Simeon Daniel. Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds is the most recently named and only living National Hero.

The honourable prime minister stated further that Ambassador Amory’s parliamentary life was one that was people-centric, as he served with distinction and rendered sterling, yeoman service.

Dr. Harris added, “When Ambassador Amory breathed his last on Saturday, April 2nd 2022, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis lost a stalwart, an astute politician and an elder statesman. On that day, I personally lost a friend, a principled and honest political partner in the Team Unity Government, and a fountain of wise counsel on whom I had come to rely for the past 10 years. Our Nation’s loss of Ambassador Vance Amory has dealt a colossal blow to the people of Nevis and St Kitts, his wife, his daughters, grandchildren, his siblings and other family members, close friends, political supporters and former constituents, and community residents and neighbours.”

At the time of his passing, the late Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory was serving as Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

-30-





