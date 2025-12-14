PM DREW JOINS SKNFRS IN SALUTING 11 OFFICERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE AND SACRIFICE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 12, 2025 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service (SKNFRS) honoured 11 members from among the ranks on Friday, December 12, 2025, for longstanding service and the embodiment of the values of the organisation.



At an award ceremony at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, five employees – Rommel Williams, Leroy Martin, Roosevelt Howe, Kenroy Warner and Ian Henry were honoured for 25 years of dedicated service. Recognised for 20 years of service were Tito Rosmond and Chenelle Bart, while 10-year awards were presented to Vincent Cornelius, Lester Huggins, Berthlyn Jefferson and Javion Smith.



Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, addressed the honourees, senior government officials, and fire officers attending the ceremony. He noted that the profession is consistently featured among the top five most respected careers, while fire officers are respected worldwide for their selfless sacrifice.



“For you to be a firefighter that is a calling, that is special, it is not considered just anything, and that is the seriousness with which I want the profession in Saint Kitts and Nevis to be approached,” Dr. Drew stated.



He added that the government has created opportunities for the men and women to be trained in various aspects of firefighting and rescue procedures, and will continue to invest to further professionalise the department and acquire new equipment and vehicles. To the honourees, the prime minister extended sincere appreciation for their commitment and dedication.



“You have contributed significantly,” said the prime minister. “On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you very much for these years of dedication and service. We want to recognise you and let you know how eternally grateful we will always be because of your selfless service to your country and to your fellow men.”

-30-