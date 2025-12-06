PM DREW ENCOURAGES NEW POLICE, CONSTABLES AND WARDENS AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS DEPLOYMENT

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 05, 2025 (SKNIS): The newest members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force got a pep talk from Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, on Friday, December 05, 2025, as they prepare to embark on a new career path.



The meeting, at the Police Training Complex in Ponds Pasture, featured four Island Constables and nine Traffic Wardens. Both the Island Constables and Traffic Wardens have completed their training. The gathering also included twenty-six men and women police recruits. The recruits will begin training in early 2026.



Prime Minister Drew, who holds the portfolio for National Security, thanked the individuals for their willingness to serve the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



“Your task in the organisation is critically important,” he said, outlining the ingredients for a successful career in law enforcement. “Professionalism, making sure you pay attention to your duties and have respect for the organisation on duty and off duty. You should also strive to give back [to your community] and let your voices be heard; your opinions and your position matter.



Dr. Drew also encouraged the men and women to be firm, but fair when executing their duties. He singled out Corporal Allison Rouse and Woman Police Constable Donaly Liburd-Chiverton, who are well known and highly respected by the public for being firm in enforcing the law in a professional manner.



This is particularly important as the men and women will be deployed to work during the Christmas and Carnival festivities this month.



“People really want order. They want the police officers, the island constables, the traffic wardens to apply the law… but they expect you to be professional as well,” he said. “I want you to take your profession seriously, apply it (the law) with respect, dignity, fairly, justly, in the way that you were taught.”

The prime minister wished each individual well and said that he was looking forward to visiting with them in a more formal way during the respective graduation ceremonies and the commencement of Police Training Course 47.



-30-