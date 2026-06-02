Phillip’s Village Shooting Under Police Investigation

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Phillips Village on the evening of Saturday, May 30th, 2026, between 11:30 PM and midnight.



The victim, a 35-year-old male resident of Phillips Village, sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where he received medical attention. He remains warded in stable condition.



The Forensic Services Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and several items of evidential value were recovered. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the nearest police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707..



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