Passing of Foreign Service Officer Ms. Nyian Farrell

It is with deep sadness that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation informs of the passing of a devoted Foreign Service Officer, Ms. Nyian Farrell.

Ms. Farrell served for more than ten years between the Ministry’s Head Office and the Saint Kitts and Nevis Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, U.S.A, and transitioned to glory on Friday, 11th February 2022.

A Condolence Book will be available for signing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation from Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. until her funeral.

May the soul of our dearly departed colleague and friend rest in eternal peace.

