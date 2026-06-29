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Passenger Ferry Develops Problem At Sea: Starts Sinking

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
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An inter-island ferry partially sank while traversing from St Kitts to Nevis on Monday, prompting an emergency response.

The MV Apple Syder, which operates between St. Kitts and Nevis, began experience issues shortly after leaving the Basseterre Pier. The  boat started taking on water which prompted passengers and crew to put on life jackets.

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Authorities confirmed that everyone on board was safely evacuated before the vessel settled into the water.

Makana Ferry along with the Coast Guard responded quickly, securing the area and assisting passengers and crew to safety. All 47 passengers and crew are safe.

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Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the incident.

An investigation is expected to determine what led the vessel to take on water.

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