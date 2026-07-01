Partial Submersion of MV Apple Syder Experience South of the Basseterre Ferry Terminal

Press Release By: Department of Maritime Affairs

The Department of Maritime Affairs wishes to advise the public of a marine casualty involving the passenger ferry MV Apple Syder Experience, which became partially submerged approximately 500 yards south of the Basseterre Ferry Terminal on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The MV Apple Syder Experience, Official Number (CR-A2062710 SBSB), is a 48-foot passenger ferry flying the flag of the Dominican Republic. The vessel departed the Basseterre Ferry Terminal at approximately 8:50 a.m. bound for the Port of Charlestown, Nevis. It has been reported that at approximately 8:54 a.m., the vessel began taking on water and subsequently became partially submerged,

Upon notification of the incident, the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard immediately activated its emergency response procedures and deployed a response vessel to the scene. The operation was supported by MV Makana and a local fishing vessel.

Initial assessments confirmed that the vessel was partially submerged and unable to manoeuvre under its own power. Several passengers were observed on the vessel’s outer deck wearing life jackets while awaiting assistance.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated and transported to the Basseterre Ferry Terminal. At this time, there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Given the vessel’s proximity to a vital shipping lane and the potential risk to the marine environment, immediate salvage operations were initiated. St. Kitts Marine Works has been engaged to undertake the salvage and facilitate the safe recovery and removal of the vessel.



In keeping with established international maritime practice and in accordance with Part XVII, Section 422 of the St. Christopher and Nevis Merchant Shipping Act, Cap. 7.05, the Department of Maritime Affairs commenced a full marine safety investigation immediately following notification of the incident. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the vessel’s Flag State Administration to establish the facts surrounding the casualty, determine its cause, and identify any contributing factors.



The Department reminds the public that marine safety investigations are independent, methodical and evidence based. As such, no conclusions regarding the cause of the incident will be drawn until the investigation has been completed and all relevant evidence has been thoroughly examined.

The Department of Maritime Affairs commends the swift and coordinated response of the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, MV Makana, the assisting fishing vessel, and all others whose prompt actions contributed to the safe evacuation of the passengers and crew.

The Department remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the safety of life at sea and protecting the marine environment. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and additional verified information becomes available.

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