Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ First Kittitian Colleague transfers to United States

(Press Release) ST. KITTS – June 7, 2022 – Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is proud to announce the transfer of Kittitian colleague, Trevaine Jones, to the United States. Mrs. Jones is the first national of St. Kitts and Nevis to successfully transfer to another Hyatt property.

Mrs. Jones joined the Park Hyatt St. Kitts family as Assistant Executive Housekeeper in April 2019, and was promoted to Executive Housekeeper in July 2021.

“Throughout her tenure at Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Trevaine has exemplified dedication and sacrifice. While it is a bittersweet moment, we are absolutely thrilled to see one of our own receive such a huge opportunity,” said Director of Human Resources Waveney Benjamin.

Mrs. Jones will be assuming the role of Executive Housekeeper at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge, Maryland, which boasts 400 rooms. While the road to the transfer was not without challenges, Jones is excited to begin a new chapter in her career with the Hyatt Corporation.

Jones’ personal mantra “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit” serves as a guiding light for fellow colleagues, and Kittitians and Nevisians.