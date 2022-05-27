Over 500 patients treated as Nevis Eye Care Programme resumes

Photo caption: Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration with Eye Specialist, Dr. Raymond Hubbe (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 27, 2022)- – Over 500 persons have so far benefitted from free eye care services now that the Nevis Eye Care Programme has recommenced at the Eye Care Clinic at the Alexandra Hospital.

During his monthly press conference on May 26, 2022, Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) informed that the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs was recently able to resume the programme after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the three-weekend period a total of 561 patients were seen; this included 34 new patients. Forty diabetic glaucoma laser procedures were performed.

“Dr. [Raymond] Hubbe and his team are expected to return within the next six months. Dr. Crespo, a Cuban specialist, will continue clinic sessions every other Wednesday at the Eye Clinic at the Alexandra Hospital,” he said.

Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of the services the programme provides free of cost to citizens and residents of Nevis and also St. Kitts.

“We are very proud of this programme which clearly we could not have during COVID, but it has now resumed. I want to thank again Dr. Hubbe and his team who have come year after year to provide this service not only to those here in Nevis but many come from our sister island of St. Kitts to benefit from free eye care at the Alexandra Hospital as part and parcel of the Nevis eye Care Programme.”

Persons wishing to avail themselves of the services can make an appointment with the Hospital’s general office.

Under the program specialists visit the island biannually to deliver state of the art eye care to the people of Nevis aimed at preventing blindness and restoring sight. The Nevis Eye Care Program provides care for patients with eye disease including cataract, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease by providing surgery, laser treatment, or eye drop medication.

