Outstanding men from St. Kitts and Nevis honoured with International Men’s Day National Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 29, 2023)- Nineteen men from St. Kitts and Nevis were bestowed 2023 International Men’s Day National Awards at a ceremony hosted by the Departments of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The ceremony was held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on November 25, 2023. The awardees were recognised for their contribution to nation-building in various areas.

The awardees on Nevis were Donford Wilkinson- Community Activism; Orville Storrod- Creative Economy; Brian Dyer- First Response; Micheal Morton- Entrepreneurship; Jevon Williams- Sustainable Development; Laurence Richards- Education; and William Perkins- Health and Human Services

The awardees on St. Kitts were Terry Morris- Community Activism; Sylvester “King Socrates” Hodge- Creative Economy; Sydney Royston Bridgewater- First Response; Micheal Bridgewater; Entrepreneurship; Otis Jeffers- Sustainable Development; Stanley Nisbett- Education; and His Excellency Dr. Izben Williams- Health and Human Services.

Special awards were also presented to five men- Oscar “King Astro” Browne and Leslie “Sugar Bowl” Morton received Legacy awards; Sterling Heyliger received the Premier’s Award; Delbert Samuel received the Prime Minister’s Award; and McLevon Tross received the Regional Award.

The awards were presented by Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd; Deputy by Governor-General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd; Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Premier of Nevis the Honourable Eric Evelyn; Minister of Gender Affairs in the NIA the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett; and Federal Junior Minister of Gender Affairs the Honourable Isalean Phillip.

