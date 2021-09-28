One death, 19 new Covid-19 cases reported in the Federation

Cases of COVID-19 continues to rise on a daily basis by double digits, which is raising concerns among many in the Federation.

In Monday’s report, the Ministry of Health had informed that the Federation recorded death number 12 from the virus.

Details have not yet been provided on the deceased, their gender and whether that person was from St. Kitts or Nevis.

As per report no. 543 there were 19 new cases of the virus reported in the latest dashboard information provided. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started is 1,872.

Of that number, 899 are said to be active and 980 have fully recovered from the virus.

St. Kitts has recorded 1,558 of the 1,872 cases while 333 have been recorded on Nevis.