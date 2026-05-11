OLD ROAD, ST. PETERS ADVANCE TO PREMIER LEAGUE FINALS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — MFCR Old Road United Jets and Development Bank St. Peters FC have secured their places in the finals of the 2025/2026 National Bank Group/SKNFA Premier League following decisive victories in Final Four Playoff action on Saturday, May 9, at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

Development Bank St. Peters FC produced a dominant second-half performance to defeat Honda Newtown United 4-0 in the opening match of Saturday’s doubleheader. Entering the contest, St. Peters needed at least a two-goal victory to maintain hopes of advancing, while also relying on MFCR Old Road United Jets to defeat Azul Cayon Rockets in the later encounter.

After a scoreless first half, St. Peters responded emphatically following the break. Kareme Simmonds opened the scoring in the 67th minute before Raheem Davis added another in the 76th minute. Tyquan Terrell extended the lead two minutes later, and Dionis Stephen sealed the victory with a goal in the 90th minute.

Following the match, Technical Director of St. Peters credited tactical adjustments and the team’s determination for the turnaround in the second half.

“Well, it was a very good first half…But I don’t think the team was playing to the standard that we expected them to play based on the objectives, we had at hand…So we went in, first half, nil-nil. And then we made some tactical adjustments immediately to start the second half,” Huggins said.

The second playoff encounter between MFCR Old Road United Jets and Azul Cayon Rockets delivered another dramatic contest. Azul Cayon Rockets entered the match knowing a draw would be enough to secure a finals berth. However, Old Road seized control early, racing to a 3-0 advantage during a devastating 19-minute spell fueled by a first-half hat-trick from league-leading striker Tiquanny Williams.

Azul Cayon Rockets attempted a late comeback with goals from Mervin Lewis in the 43rd minute and Rodgenique Hendricks in stoppage time at 90+1 minutes, but Old Road managed to hold firm and secure the crucial victory.

Old Road Head Coach Alexis Morris praised his players’ composure and resilience despite conceding late goals.

“You might have said that we took our feet off the pedal, but it really wasn’t about that. It was more about game management. And so, I thought that we managed the game well. It’s unfortunate that we gave up the goals that we gave up. But in football…that is how the cookies crumble,” Morris said.

Assistant Coach of Azul Cayon Rockets Anthony “Nets” Isaac acknowledged the challenge of

containing Tiquanny Williams, whose exceptional playoff form continued.

“I think its going to take at least three (defenders to mark Tiquanny). You got to work extra hard to keep him away. (He scored) three goals this game, three goals the game before. I mean, he’s just on point. He’s scored in every game so far (in the playoffs),” Isaac said.

The results eliminate Azul Cayon Rockets and Honda Newtown United from playoff contention and set the stage for a championship final between MFCR Old Road United Jets and Development Bank St. Peters FC.

Williams’ remarkable postseason run continues to draw attention across the league. The prolific striker now leads both the regular season and playoff scoring charts after recording back-to-back hat-tricks in his last two playoff appearances and tallying seven goals in total across three postseason matches.

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