OLD ROAD SHOOTING INCIDENT UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one (1) male deceased. The incident occurred on December 18th, 2023, along the island main road in Old Road between 7:30PM and 8:30PM.



Responding to the scene, the Police observed twenty-two (22)-year-old Glenville ‘Short Boss’ Syder of Buckley’s, St. Kitts, laying motionless on the side of the road with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the body. He was examined and pronounced deceased at the scene.



The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and took into custody some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is under way and the general public will be kept appropriately informed of its developments.



The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to any who have been impacted by this incident.



—30—