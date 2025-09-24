OFFICIAL FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED FOR FORMER GOVERNOR-GENERAL SIR EDMUND WICKHAM LAWRENCE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 23, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Federal Cabinet, with a profound sense of national loss, announces the official funeral arrangements for the late former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, OBE, CSM, JP.

Sir Edmund, who passed away on September 7th, 2025, served as the third Governor-General of our Federation from 2013 to 2015. He will be accorded a State Funeral, reflecting his immense contributions to the nation. The service will be held on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church on Seaton Street, Basseterre.

To honour his distinguished service, the Federal Cabinet has approved a series of national observances. A Lying-in-State ceremony will be held at Government House on the morning of the funeral, Thursday, October 2nd, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., providing an opportunity for the public to pay their final respects. Furthermore, a national half-holiday has been declared for that day, allowing citizens across the Federation to participate in this solemn national occasion.

Members of the public wishing to express their condolences may do so by signing the official Books of Condolence. These will be accessible at Government Headquarters on workdays between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until the day of the funeral and at Government House from Thursday September 25th, 2025 on workdays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. until the day of the funeral.

Sir Edmund’s legacy is indelibly etched into the nation’s history. A pioneering figure in the economic development of Saint Kitts and Nevis, he was the founding General Manager of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, where his visionary leadership laid the foundation for the country’s financial sector. His tenure as Governor-General was marked by the same integrity, wisdom, and fervent dedication to public service that defined his entire career.







The Government and people of St. Christopher and Nevis extend deepest condolences to his wife, Lady Lawrence, his children, and the entire Lawrence family. As we prepare to bid farewell, we celebrate the life of a truly distinguished son of the soil whose contributions have left an enduring mark on our nation.







May his soul rest in eternal peace.

