ODAINE WRIGHT SENTENCED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES

Odaine Curtis Wright of Lodge Project, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to two (2) monthsimprisonment for the offence of Driving Without Insurance and six (6) monthsimprisonment for Obstruction. The sentences are to run concurrently. He was also cautioned for Driving Without a Valid License and Failing to Comply with TrafficDirections.

Mr. Wright was sentenced on September 4th, 2025, at the Basseterre Magistrate Courtby His Honour Renold Benjamin.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues to remind all road users of the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, as non-compliance carriesserious legal consequences.

