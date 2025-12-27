Nu Vybes Band captures Road March title after 20 year drought

By: T. Chapman

Nu Vybes Band International has ended their 20-year losing streak by winning the Sugar Mas 54 “ROAD MARCH” for 2025.

The victory came at the end of an exciting and energy filled Jouvert morning. The contest ended in a tie, with Nu Vybes and Kollision Band each amassing 259.85 points after impressing judges.

According to Chair of the National Carnival Committee (NCC), Shannon Hawley, Nu Vybes Band Intl “Home Coming” won the title with 259.5 points after a “double tie breaker.

Hawley addressed clarified the tie-break process while announcing the results.

Basically, they all had to come together, write down who they wanted, who they thought should win… Now, let me say this again. The roadmatch policy and the criteria is nothing that we came up with. It… was something that the bands came together, and thought that it was the best to implement this [for] roadmatch. It was not the National Carnival Committee solely who implemented this criteria.

First Runner-Up was Kollision Band with with “TMI” on 259.5 points.



Second Runner-up were Grand Masters with “Rock Steady.”



Nu Vybes Band Intl last captured the Road March title in 2005 with “Ting Lang.”