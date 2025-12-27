FB IMG 1766810127401
Entertainment

Nu Vybes Band captures Road March title after 20 year drought

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Nu Vybes Band International has ended their 20-year losing streak by winning the Sugar Mas 54 “ROAD MARCH” for 2025.

The victory came at the end of an exciting and energy filled Jouvert morning. The contest ended in a tie, with Nu Vybes and Kollision Band each amassing 259.85 points after impressing judges.

According to Chair of the National Carnival Committee (NCC), Shannon Hawley, Nu Vybes Band Intl “Home Coming” won the title with 259.5 points after a “double tie breaker.

Hawley addressed clarified the tie-break process while announcing the results.

Basically, they all had to come together, write down who they wanted, who they thought should win… Now, let me say this again. The roadmatch policy and the criteria is nothing that we came up with. It… was something that the bands came together, and thought that it was the best to implement this [for] roadmatch. It was not the National Carnival Committee solely who implemented this criteria.

fb img 17668101343338522094677734213152

First Runner-Up was Kollision Band with with “TMI” on 259.5 points.


Second Runner-up were Grand Masters with “Rock Steady.”

fb img 17668101923262675254915704774350

Nu Vybes Band Intl last captured the Road March title in 2005 with “Ting Lang.”

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy