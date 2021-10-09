NTA addresses new travel measures in place for fully vaccinated travellers to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 08, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) says as of October 07, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers visiting the island will be required to stay at a travel-approved hotel for 24 hours before they are encouraged to explore all the island has to offer.

The reduction in the “vacation in place” requirement is due to an announcement of the revised protocols in St. Kitts and Nevis. Previously, fully vaccinated travellers were required to stay in a travel-approved hotel for four days.

The island’s four travel-approved hotels are the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, and Paradise Beach Nevis.

During the 24-hour stay, all travellers must take a COVID-19 RT-PCR test and produce a negative result before departing the hotel.

A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR pre-departure test is also required, which must be taken no more than 72 hours ahead of travel to Nevis. Airport health screening remains in place.

The NTA is urging travellers who wish to vacation on the island to visit: nevisisland.com for up-to-date information regarding travel requirements in Nevis.

