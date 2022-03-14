NRP meets with Electoral Commission regarding irregularities ongoing at electoral office on Nevis

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, March 14, 2022 (Nevis Reformation Party) — Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge is sending a clear and concise message that the NRP will not sit back and allow the electoral process to be meddled with and has engaged the Electoral Commission regarding ongoing irregularities in the electoral process on Nevis.

In a discussion held with the Electoral Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis on March 12, 2022, Dr. Daniel-Hodge, accompanied by members of the NRP, called upon the commission to act expeditiously and investigate the operations of the Electoral Office on Nevis.

The erosion of confidence in the process and electoral officials, denied access to photo voters’ lists, denial of access to records and forms contrary to law, the cleaning up and regularizing of the lists of registered voters that are seriously compromised, use of new electoral ballot boxes, and compilation of voters’ list for elections, among other things, are among the many issues of concern to the NRP.

The Electoral Commission, at the end of the meeting, acknowledged the concerns raised and agreed to provide a response to the NRP within 14 days.

The Nevis Reformation Party will continue to agitate for free and fair elections, and a transparent electoral process. The NRP looks forward to receiving the Electoral Commission’s response to the issues raised.

