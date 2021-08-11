NOTICE: Cruise Restrictions

The General Public is asked to take note that Seabourn Odyssey will arrive to St. Kitts on Friday 13th August, 2021. The vessel will be anchored at South Friars Bay in the vicinity of the Carambola Beach Club.

To ensure that we can keep our nationals and residents safe, and offer a healthy and quality experience for visitors, the following protocols are in place:

Access to Carambola by the general public will be restricted or limited to mitigate any risk or interaction with international cruise visitors. Visitors will ONLY explore the destination via fully vaccinated ‘ Travel Approved’ Bubble Tours. Local tourism employees interacting with cruise passengers, including but not limited to ship agents, port staff, taxi and tour operators are required to be fully vaccinated. Passengers and crew are not permitted to interact with the general population. Tour Operators are only allowed to transport cruise passengers from the dispatching site directly to the attraction, and after the tour, directly back to the ship. The following attraction sites/ tours will NOT be accessible to the general public during the hours of 8:00am to 6:00pm on the cruise ship day:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park.

Carambola Beach Club.

Caribelle Batik.

St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

