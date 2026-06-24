Norwegian Prima to make 13 calls to St. Kitts’ Port Zante between November 2026 and March 2027

The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima has scheduled 13 visits to St. Kitts’ Port Zante during the period November 2026 to March 2027.

According to the scheduled itinerary the 143,500 tonne vessel has the calls scheduled on alternate 7 days, Caribbean Round Trip from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

During the alternate visits the 3,099 passenger ship will also visit Tortola, St. Thomas, Barbados, and St. Maarten.

The Norwegian Prima will make two calls to Port Zante in November 2026, January, 2027; and March 2027.

Four stops are scheduled in December 2026, and three calls in February, 2027.

The Norwegian Prima is a Prima-class cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). She is the first of six new ships in its class and entered service in August 2022.

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