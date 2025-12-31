NIGERIAN PROFESSIONALS TO BOLSTER MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCE TEACHING IN SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 29, 2025 (SKNIS): Five volunteers from the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) are set to join the Ministry of Education, as the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis moves to strengthen instruction of mathematics, pure science, and other related areas.



The five volunteers were welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, during a ceremony at the Joseph N. France General Hospital on Monday (December 29, 2025). The five professionals are part of a larger cohort. Twelve professionals are also volunteering primarily in the health sector for the next two years.



“This initiative reflects the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations, and it underscores the shared commitment of advancing education and health for the benefit of our people,” Dr. Hanley noted. He welcomed the Nigerian professionals, not just as partners, but as “brothers and sisters.”



“I also say to you that I’m also in discussion with your Ministry of Education for further support in the areas of autism, disabilities, and possible scholarships,” he added.



Deputy Prime Minister Hanley expressed appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, as well as the support of Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, in facilitating this gesture of cooperation between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria. The prime minister and senior minister also attended the ceremony and welcomed the Nigerian professionals.

