NIA Distributes Over 1,200 Devices to Students, Teachers, and Schools in Major Push for Digital Literacy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 19, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has taken a monumental step toward ensuring a digitally literate society by distributing more than 1,200 digital devices to students, teachers, and schools across Nevis as part of the government’s ongoing digitalization strategy aimed at equipping citizens with 21st-century skills.

Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Technology, led the first phases of device distribution to primary schools. He said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to preparing the nation’s youth for a digital future.

“The future is digital. I’m proud to be part of a government that’s not just talking about it but making it happen.”

Minister Liburd also praised the Ministry and Department of Education for their leadership in the rollout, saying they have taken bold steps to boost digital literacy across Nevis.

He emphasized that every child, regardless of background, should have access to technology, which he described as a true marker of national progress. He added that the administration is committed to not only providing the devices, but also ensuring that children are taught to use them safely and responsibly.

“Our goal is to harness the benefits of the digital world, while minimizing the risks associated with internet use. Together, we’re building a brighter, tech-ready future.”

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, revealed that the devices will be distributed across all levels of the education system including over 350 devices to primary schools. Over 200 devices are also being prepared for secondary school students, close to 100 for preschools, and over 300 for teachers, with each category requiring specific preparation prior to distribution.

He described the approach as a unified strategy.

“The idea is a holistic approach to digitization, and based on the numbers, that’s well over 1,200 devices to be distributed across the education sector… I think we can agree that this is a giant leap forward for the island of Nevis.”

“I think that is absolutely phenomenal. We are distributing devices as we seek to advance digital literacy in our country, in our island, amongst our people. Not only to students at the primary level, but we are also ensuring that teachers are equipped, students at the high schools are equipped, and the schools are equipped. We’ve gone so far now to say we are going to have devices deployed at the preschool level. So we want our children from the youngest ages to be conversant with technology.”

He explained that the devices support a broader digital literacy strategy that includes public sensitization and curriculum reform.

“The devices form part of the digital literacy plan which focuses on sensitization, educating our students, teachers, leaders and the public about the importance of digital literacy. The aim is to build the necessary skills to make our students digitally literate and equip them with skills needed to navigate the digital world.”

Devices that will remain in schools are designated for classroom integration across various subjects. The initiative also includes a partnership with McMillan Publishing and Digital Schoolhouse to enhance the digital teaching capacity of educators.

“So we are not only seeking to transform the understanding of our students, we are also equipping our teachers with the necessary skills and tools to deliver education to our students in this new digital age.”

The Department of Education has also made devices available at the Education Resource Centre for parents and guardians to use in supporting students at home and for further integration into classroom activities.

Premier Brantley thanked the partners whose support made the initiative possible- the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis through a Caribbean Development Bank grant, and the Windsong Foundation.

“They have combined to help us make this thrust towards making digitally literate citizens possible,” he stated.

The Department of Education will continue sensitization efforts in the weeks and months ahead to ensure stakeholders are aware of the programme’s scope and how to make the best use of the resources provided.

Photo caption: Nevis Island Administration distributes hundreds of digital devices to students

