NIA Cabinet Engages Teachers in Consultation on Destiny SSZ Proposal

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 21, 2025) – The Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on Wednesday, November 19 convened a major stakeholder engagement session with educators from across the island to discuss the proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) planned for the south coast of Nevis, as part of the government’s ongoing effort to reach as many persons as possible through broad-based public consultations.

The meeting, held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), brought together hundreds of teachers eager to learn more about the Destiny SSZ proposal and its potential impact on the island.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, who moderated the engagement, underscored the NIA’s commitment to wide public involvement, noting that the project is both substantial and far-reaching.

“The idea really is that we as a government have been trying to find new and innovative ways to grow our economy…this project brings into play a lot of factors, questions of growth, questions of development, of what we want as a people and as a Nevis… Because keeping Nevis in its current state is not going to generate the level of activity that it requires to transform our economy and to push us forward.”

Premier Brantley emphasized the need for balanced evaluation, statin.

“This project that has been proposed is a project that we feel has, as with everything, some merits and some demerits…and it is for us as a people to determine how we are going to approach these types of developments and how we are going to seek to advance development for the benefit of our people.”

He further highlighted that the project could create meaningful opportunities for young Nevisians entering the workforce, allowing them to build their careers at home rather than having to move overseas to find employment.

Minister of Education and Youth, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Destiny SSZ, detailing the project team, conceptual design, master plan, residential neighbourhoods, amenities, and marina district. He also highlighted one of the financial commitments from the investor, a US$1 million annual scholarship fund for Nevisians to pursue university education, and that the development is projected to generate approximately 19,600 jobs for Nevisians.

During the question-and-answer segment, educators sought clarification on environmental impacts, economic projections, commitments to the NIA, and direct benefits for the education sector. Cabinet members provided responses and reinforced the government’s dedication to transparency throughout the process.

Premier Brantley thanked the teachers for their active participation, stating, “We are very grateful for your input. We will be taking these onboard and take them back in our discussions with the developers. We are thankful for the engagement and that we live on an island where we could have this level of exchange with each other.”

Wednesday’s meeting followed similar engagements with the business and banking community, the church community, the Parliamentary Opposition, the police high command, tourism stakeholders, sixth-form students, and contractors and heavy equipment operators, as the NIA continues its island-wide consultations to ensure wide public involvement in shaping Nevis’ future.

