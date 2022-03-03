Next Generation Lab donates equipment to Alexandra Hospital

Photo caption: (l-r) Mrs. Shinelle Browne, Assistant Hospital Administrator; Assistant Matron Dhaima Golding; Mr. Gary Pemberton, Hospital Administrator; Mr. Daniel Athurton, making a donation of equipment of behalf of Next Generation Medical Laboratory; Matron Chandreka Persaud- Wallace; and Assistant Matrons Gracelyn Hanley during the handing over ceremony held at the Alexandra Hospital on March 02, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 03, 2022) — The St. Kitts-based Next Generation Medical Laboratory (NextGen Lab) has donated several pieces of essential equipment to the Alexandra Hospital in in Nevis to be used in the delivery of critical care of patients.

During a ceremony held at the healthcare facility on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, Mr. Daniel Athurton, a representative from NextGen Lab, handed over five vital signs monitors and two desktop computers to the members of the hospital’s management team.

“We are now in the second year of operation and we felt it important to make a contribution to both the J.N. France Hospital in St. Kitts and the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis. So today on behalf of the Directors and staff of the Next Generation Medical Laboratory we are handing over these pieces of equipment which we feel will facilitate the efficient operations of your work. We hope that as you accept them on behalf of the people that they will be used to the best advantage of the people,” he said.

Mr. Gary Pemberton, Hospital Administrator, accepted the donation, and thanked the corporate partner for its generosity.

“On behalf of the Alexandra Hospital and by extension the Ministry of Health, Permanent Secretary, Junior and Senior Ministers of Health, we want to say a big thank you to Next Generation Lab for making this timely donation to Alexandra Hospital, as we seek continuous improvement in our service delivery.

“These pieces of equipment will be used efficiently to ensure we continue to provide quality healthcare to the patients accessing care at the Alexandra Hospital.”

Also attending the ceremony were Matron Chandreka Persaud- Wallace, Assistant Matrons Gracelyn Hanley and Dhaima Golding, and Mrs. Shinelle Browne, Assistant Hospital Administrator.

