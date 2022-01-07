NEW SANDY POINT POLICE STATION TO BETTER MEET NEEDS OF CITIZENS, RESIDENTS

Photo: Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy (left), new National Security and Judicial Complex in Sandy Point

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 06, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Sandy Point Police Station, which is now housed in the new National Security and Judicial Complex, will be used to address the current and future public safety needs of the communities it serves said Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy.

“We truly believe that the construction of this new building will usher in a new era of cooperation between the community and the Police,” Commissioner Brandy told attendees at the Grand Opening Ceremony of the Complex.

He noted that Police Stations were the primary points of communication between the public and the Police.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force strongly believes in the creation of a loving, caring and supportive environment, thus the need for this building…this location will also effectively improve public access and the numerous parking spaces are a welcomed addition. This building clearly incorporates a safe and visitor-friendly design that is welcoming to our citizens.”

The National Security and Judicial Complex was officially declared open by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. It will house the Sandy Point Police Station, the Fire and Rescue Services Station, a Customs and Excise outpost and the District “B” Magistrate’s Court.

― 30 —