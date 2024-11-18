Local News

New Fleet of Ambulances to Arrive in February

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 18, 2024 (PMO) – In a step toward modernizing healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced the imminent arrival of a new fleet of ambulances in February 2025.

The Prime Minister, speaking on a recent radio program, emphasized the transformative impact of these investments on the nation’s healthcare system. “This new fleet is designed to meet the unique needs of our communities. We have selected vehicles that are not only equipped with the latest life-support technology but also suitable for our roads, ensuring even the most remote areas can be reached quickly and efficiently.”

The ambulances will include advanced life-support systems, enabling emergency responders to provide critical interventions en route to medical facilities. The fleet, according to the Prime Minister, has been tailored to navigate the island’s diverse terrain, ensuring accessibility for all residents, regardless of their location.


Recognizing that high-quality equipment must be matched by skilled personnel, Prime Minister Drew also announced that the government will launch a robust training program for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in early 2025. This initiative aims to certify EMTs to international standards, equipping them with the expertise needed to operate advanced medical equipment and manage emergencies effectively.

“Our EMTs are the frontline of emergency healthcare. This training program will ensure that every ambulance is staffed by professionals who meet global best practices. It’s about more than equipment—it’s about saving lives.”

The training program will be open to both new recruits and existing healthcare workers, ensuring that the EMS workforce is both expanded and upskilled. By prioritizing rigorous certification, the government is fostering a culture of excellence within the healthcare sector.


These upgrades are part of a larger vision for healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis. “These investments are more than just upgrades—they are promises to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that their health and safety are our top priorities. By strengthening emergency care, we are building a healthcare system that is responsive, resilient, and prepared to meet the needs of every citizen. This is just the beginning. We are committed to continuous improvement, to meeting international standards, and to providing the best possible care for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

