NEW DISTRICT CHAIRS INDUCTED FOR ALL FIVE PARISHES ON NEVIS

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS – DECEMBER 22, 2025 — The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) recently convened a pivotal District Managers meeting at the Emergency Operations Centre to mark a leadership transition and celebrate decades of volunteer service, underscoring its tireless dedication to community coordination, accountability, and resilience. This event symbolized a significant turning point in community disaster governance.

In his opening remarks, Mr. C. Javier Ottley, Community Liaison Officer at NDMD, emphasized the vital role of District Chairs as the primary link between national disaster authorities and local communities. He noted their responsibility for ensuring timely information flow, coordinating volunteers, and protecting vulnerable populations during emergencies.

A highlight of the event was a special presentation honoring Pastor Jennifer Weekes for over 34 years of dedicated volunteer service in disaster management. As former District Chairperson for St. Thomas Parish, Pastor Weekes was recognized for her leadership in shelter management, community preparedness, and emergency response; contributions that have significantly strengthened Nevis’ resilience.

Delivering the featured address, Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management, commended newly appointed District Chairs and long-serving volunteers for their steadfast commitment to public service. He underscored preparedness, response, and recovery as the pillars of effective disaster management and reaffirmed the Government of Nevis’ continued support for NDMD and its volunteer network.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Coordinator, Mr. Livingston Pemberton emphasized the value of volunteerism, describing volunteers as “priceless” partners in National Disaster Preparedness and response.

NDMD Director Brian Dyer outlined the key roles and responsibilities of District Chairs and highlighted the legislative framework governing district committees. He stressed the importance of community engagement, identifying vulnerable populations, conducting training and simulation exercises, coordinating shelters, and performing post-disaster assessments.

The programme also featured:

The presentation of awards and certificates to District Chairpersons

Reflections from past District Chairpersons, sharing their experiences and guidance

The voting and confirmation of District Chairpersons and Deputies

Explanation and signing of the NDMD Volunteer Code of Conduct, reaffirming humanitarian principles, accountability, and ethical service

NDMD announced plans to enhance communication systems, provide ongoing training, improve district-level reporting, and strengthen collaboration with national, regional, and international partners.

The meeting concluded with thanks to all volunteers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued dedication to protecting lives, property, and livelihoods across Nevis.

###