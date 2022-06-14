Nevisian All-rounder Continues to Impress With His Batting

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian All-rounder Colin Archibald scored an unbeaten 40 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh in Antigua recently.

Colin Archibald, the first West Indian #10 batsman to score a first class century, batted at number eight for the President’s XI. He produced a dashing unbeaten 40 from 44 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Batting first, Bangladesh amassed 310/7 before declaring. Archibald was unsuccessful in securing a wicket. He bowled 10 overs for 32 runs and in the second innings, he bowled 3 overs for 10 runs.

Match Summary:
1st Innings: BAN 310-7 declared: Iqbal 162*, Hossain 54, Nurul Hasan 35; (Louis 2-47) and 47-1 (Hasan 32*)

2nd Innings: BAN 47-1

PRESIDENT’S XI: 359-8 declared. (Solozano 92, Chanderpaul 59, Yannic Cariah 56, McSween 50, Archibald 40 (Rahman 3-34, Hossain 3-67)

Result: Draw

The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh starts on Thursday 16th June, at Sir Vivian Richard’s Stadium, North Sound Antigua.

